Arewa Youth Forum (AYF) has expressed its determination to continue to support the Chief Operating Officer (COO) Upstream, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Engineer Adokiye Tombomieye.

The leadership of the group disclosed this through its president, Engineer Sheittma Yakubu, at the end of a one-day youth conference on ‘Peace in Nigeria’ held on Friday at the Presidental Hotel in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

According to the president of AYF, he said “we the Arewa Youths are peace lovers and all we want and wish for is the peace and progress of this country.”

He also used the medium to commend Tombomieye and also wished him well in his endeavours.

“Engineer Adokiye Tombomieye has really done well since he was appointed as the COO upstream. He has brought accountability, stability and transparency into the upstream sector,” he stressed.

The youth forum also pledged support for the COO and warned any group to desist from distracting him from his duties through threats.

“Engineer Adokiye has earned our trust, we the Arewa Youths, and goodwill. We will not condone any form of threat against him from any part of the country. We wish him more life and success in his career,” Yakubu added