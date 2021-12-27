A North Central-based group, ABS Contact and Advocacy Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said it will ensure that the former Senate President Bukola Saraki emerges the sole presidential candidate of the party in 2023.

The leader of the group Senator Iyorwuese Hagher declared this during a meeting with the Benue State PDP working committee where he requested Nigerians to support the aspiration of the North Central to produce the next president.

He called on people of the North Central zone to support the move to enable them to strategise on ways to ensure that Saraki emerges the zone’s sole candidate in the forthcoming presidential primary election of the PDP.

He, however, lamented that the coming up of multiple aspirants during the 2019 presidential primary election of the PDP from the North-central geopolitical zone of the country was responsible for the edging out of the zone during the contest.

He therefore cautioned against the repetition of the same thing in the forthcoming presidential primary election of the PDP and called for the endorsement of Bukola Saraki as the North Central zone’s sole candidate.

Hagher said, “A presidential candidate from the zone can easily win the trust of the country, unite the country, build a cohesive country and virulently work on the security and economic problems.

“The North Central leaders have started sending emissaries to other geopolitical zones. The delegations are meeting with other leaders to persuade them to help make the idea of a Nigerian president from the North Central zone possible just as what happened during the1999 presidential election when Nigerians were persuaded to elect a president from the South West.”

A former senator representing Nasarawa South in the National Assembly, Suleiman Adokwe, said Saraki has all the qualities to contest for the president of the country.

