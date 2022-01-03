The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has postponed the planned security summit in honour of Kano elder statesman and one time Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Bashir Othman Tofa, who died in the early hours of Monday after a protracted illness.

The national coordinator of the group, Balarabe Rufai, who announced the decision in Abuja, said the inadvertent postponement of its planned Pan Northern Security Summit scheduled for 5th and 6th of January 2022 is a mark of honour for the late Tofa.

Rafai who described the late Tofa as a passionate believer of the organic links between generations who was always available for young people, said the date for the summit will be announced soon.

“The CNG owes immeasurable gratitude to the late Bashir Tofa whose leadership, sacrifice, statsmanship, patriotism and unwavering commitment to the interests of the people of Northern Nigeria, and citizens of Nigeria as a whole has few parallels.

“We mourn the passing of this great man from whose life and works we have drawn inspiration and we must strive, in all we do, to live by the personal and social values ant standards he lived and set for himself.

“The late Tafa was a passionate believer of the organic links between generations who was always available for young people. The CNG in particular, the North and Nigeria generally have certainly lost a great statesman,

“The CNG also acknowledges the immeasurable contribution of the late Tofa in stabilising the north and Nigeria as a whole. We pray the Almighty Allah to overlook his shortcomings and forgive his gentle soul.”

