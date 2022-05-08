A group known as Plateau Unity Forum for Biggs(PUFFSB)has presented interest/nomination form to Mr. Sunday Garba Biggs, the APC governorship aspirant in Mangu local government area of Plateau State.

Hon. Sunday Biggs hails from Mangu.

Leader of Plateau Unity Forum for Sunday Biggs(PUFFSB) Arch Jonathan Mancha said the group saw the leadership qualities, his overall acceptance of his candidature by the people, coupled with his vast experience having served under three different past governors.

Biggs, while responding expressed deep passion in turning the fortunes of Plateau State, saying the support, love and benevolent gestures had been the driving force for his campaign. He assured his supporters he would never disappoint them.

He dismissed the rumour that he was being sponsored by Plateau State Governor Simon Bako Lalong aside from the support from his group.

He said that at the age of 54, he had come of age to make decisions on his own, with the youths who he believes are solidly behind him.