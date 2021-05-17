The South South Study Group (3SG) has commended the southern governors for their consensus on restructuring and urged the governors to go one step further to initiate collective action to make restructuring a concrete reality since the immediate consequence of restructuring is security and job creation which Nigerians sorely need at this point.

The group in a statement by Otoks Dan Princewill and made available to journalists, yesterday said the collective words outlined by the southern governors as spelled out in the communiqué carry the weight of the will and shared disappointment of the southern people at the moribund state of federal governance conveyed principally by the catastrophic state of insecurity and disastrous economic condition nationwide.

It said the timely intervention by the southern governors presents a watershed moment as the nation becomes a contested arena between the progressive will of the people and the regressive whims and caprices of a few, adding that it is for this reason that the commendable display of astutely effective diplomatic effort by the southern governors across party lines reflects the urgency and need for relief as demanded by southerners of all affiliation.

It noted that the southern governors must realise that now more than ever, regardless of party affiliation, the citizens of southern Nigeria look up to this collective body of southern governors to protect them from rampaging marauders and bandits, to push forward their collective interests and hold many more positive conferences also involving other southern stakeholders in the immediate future for the sake of the rapidly deteriorating national state of affairs.

The statement reads in part, “Nigerians at home and in diaspora are waiting on edge with baited breath in expectation that this presents hope for a new beginning. The communiqué of the Southern Governors explicitly explains what restructuring entails; review of resource control, revenue allocation formula, strict adherence to federal character principles in appointments and the shared interests of the federating states.