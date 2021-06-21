A non-governmental organisation for peace advocacy, Youth for Peace & Development in Niger Delta (YPDND), has called for more budgetary allocations to the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs in order for it to adequately execute its core mandate.

The group made the call on Monday at a press conference addressed by its national president, Comrade Joseph Opuama and secretary, Roseline Jackson, which took place at Efosa Hotel in Benin City, Edo State.

YPDND also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his support for peace in the Niger Delta zone through the interventionist activities and programmes like the Amnesty Programme, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs.

“Also, we hereby a pass a vote of confidence on the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, for his proactive and innovative ways of running the Ministry, which have engender transparency, development, peace and a sense of belonging in the Niger Delta States.

“Senator Godswill Akpabio’s superintendence of the ongoing audit of the NDDC as directed by Mr. President is yielding results and it has changed the narrative in the nine States of the Niger Delta area.

“Consequently, we call on President Muhammadu Buhari to increase the annual budgetary allocations to the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs in order for it to deliver on its mandate fully,” the group said.

YPDND noted that its praises for Senator Akpabio were based on the fact that the Minister has done well by ending a regime of discrimination and nepotism in the distribution of opportunities for the people of Niger Delta region since his assumption of office.