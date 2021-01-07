By NONYE EKWENUGO, Kaduna

The Democratic Conscious Advocate Alliance of Kaduna State has described recent attacks on the senator representing Kaduna Central, Malam Uba Sani by the Kaduna State House of Assembly Speaker, Yusuf Zailani, as unfortunate and urged the Senator not to be distracted.

The Group in a statement signed by its chairman and secretary, Luka Biyam Bitrus and Sani Saminu, in apparent reaction to a video clip showing the Speaker, Yusuf Zailani accusing Senator Uba Sani of non-performance, said the speaker needs special lessons in the workings of the federal legislature to avoid further public embarrassment.

The Speaker, in a Hausa language video clip recorded during a stakeholders’ meeting in Igabi local government of the state, and quoted by an online newsportal on Thursday, January 8, threw jibes at Uba Sani saying “You call me an illiterate while even you too can’t stand on the floor of the Senate and speak eloquently and since your election you have nothing to show that you did as a Senator.”

Reacting, the Democratic Conscious Advocate Alliance said: “It is embarrassing for a man with little knowledge of the statutory functions of the federal legislature to attempt public comments that further expose the long held belief that he is not adequately schooled.

“We find it unassuming that a legislator in an enlightened society like Kaduna would publicly display such level of ignorance of the distinction between charitable acts of politicians and statutory expectations of elected federal legislators.

The statement added:”It wondered how by every standard of sanity, a man posing as head of a state legislature would fail to see legislative achievement in a man who has been able to successfully see the following key bills through various stages in the Senate: Upon the recently passed Federal College of Education Giwa Bill currently waiting for presidential assent; Federal Medical Centre Rigasa bill; Care and protection of child parent bill; Federal college of forestry technology and research bill; University of Technology kaduna bill; Institute of Information and Communication Technology bill and the Banks and other financial institutions amendment act as well as the effort to upgrade the oldest polytechnic in Northern Nigeria into world class higher institution.

“It beats all reasonable explanations for a House Speaker to adjuge the securing of a 20 billion Naira grant for Kaduna Polytechnic through the Central bank of Nigeria, at the threshold of 2020 West African Examination Council registration. Senator Sani offered SSCE scholarship to 175 students from 38 public schools in Kaduna central and rolled out plan to support higher institution students, support for vulnerable groups in society and other philanthropy ventures as non-performance”, the group said.