Kakehashi Africa-Nigeria initiative with the slogans bridging the business gap in Nigeria and Africa has tasked the federal government to create enabling environment for foreign investors to thrive, saying that the rate of unemployment in the country is very high.

Speaking during the inauguration of the initiative yesterday in Abuja Mr. Aliyu Bawalle Ali said, “The level of youth unemployment in Nigeria is very high and the government cannot rectify it alone, therefore, we need investors from foreign countries to create job opportunities for theyouths.”

According to him, Kakehashi Africa-Nigeria initiative has members across 54 African countries and today, the Nigeria branch has been inaugurated.

He explained that KA Nigeria is established to provide a bridge between the Japanese and Nigeria and build a more robust, mutual, beneficial, social economy and political relationship between both countries and the world.

“We are looking at how we can bring foreign investors can come and invest in sectors of the economy, so that it can be diversified, export more none oil products etc.”

Speaking on the benefit, Aliyu said,“ Nigerian has a trade deficit with other trading partners and most of our exports is oil. There is however the need to diversify resources into a none oil exports.”

In his closing , Chief Representative, Japan International Corporation Agency (JICA), Nigeria office, Mr. Takayuki Nakagawa congratulated the KA-Nigeria saying that JICA is ready to support the initiative to achieve its aim and objectives.