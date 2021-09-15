A pressure group, New Nigerian Initiative (NNI), has called on the Edo State governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, and the Edo State House of Assembly to quickly enact the anti-grazing law as directed by the 17 Southern Governors at the Asaba declaration in May,2021

Recall that the 17 southern governors had at a meeting in Asaba, Delta State agreed that the 17 southern states should before the 1st of September pass the anti-grazing law to checkmate the menace of killings and kidnappings by Fulani herdsmen.

Speaking at the protest at Nigerian Union of Journalists, Edo State Council, the chairman of the group, Comrade Uwadiae Odigie said the unspeakable horror being perpetuated by Fulani herdsmen on peaceful and law abiding people of Edo State is no longer acceptable.

He urged the governor, the State House of Assembly to promptly pass the bill to ban open grazing in the state.

“This organisation, moved by the unspeakable horror being perpetuated on peaceful and law abiding people of Edo State, initiated a bill on the need to “Ban open grazing in Edo State,” and a bill has since been sent to the Edo State House of Assembly for consideration and passage,” he said.