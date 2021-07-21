The African ICT foundation is partnering UNESCO to host a stakeholders’ engagement for the advancement of evidence-based policy making of Internet governance.

The virtual event, which holds Thursday, July 29th, is the first of the foundation’s partnership with global organisations to deepen internet penetration in Africa.

In a press statement issued by the foundation’s director of communication, Mr. Isaiah Erhiawarien, and made available to LEADERSHIP, internet governance-related issues will be addressed and covered during the event.

According to the statement, the forum will allow national leading experts from West African sub-region countries to present their national assessment projects using Internet Universality Indicators (IUIs) and foster further engagement with West African communities and stakeholders.

The forum is also expected to hold panel discussion with emphasis on knowledge-sharing as well as an interactive session whereby the moderator will allow very short statements from speakers to trigger discussions.

According to the statement, the event seeks to engage in an extensive partnership with the West African Internet Governance Forum community via the newly launched Dynamic Coalition of IUIs, so as to join forces for advancing evidence-based policy making of internet governance and fostering digital collaboration in line with UN SDG’s roadmap of digital cooperation.