Ahead of the forthcoming national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC), a under the umbrella of APC National Youths Coalition for Change in Nigeria, has called on a former governor of Bauchi State, Barr. Mohammed Abubakar, to offer himself and run for the office of national chairman of the party.

Spokesperson of the group, Stanley Phillips, who made the call while addressing journalists in Abuja on Friday, said Abubakar possessed the leadership capacity to building a stronger, united and inclusive APC that can win elections, drive government agenda and ensure sustainability.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the choice of Abubakar came after the group had embarked on an extensive grassroot survey across the 36 states and garnered credible information and opinions that he is the most credible personality that will lead the party.

“We embarked on an extensive grassroot/field survey to garner credible information and opinions on the most credible personality that will lead the party. After six months of touring the 36 states of Nigeria and the FCT, we identified amongst others the need for a national chairman that is versatile, truly progressive, professional, and solicitous with sound knowledge of the rule of law, justice and equity, who can provide the most visionary leadership for the party and support government to rapidly grow the economy, stamp out corruption and build maximum security.

“After multiple rounds of intensive assessment of various party stalwarts who had served in different capacities, especially as legislators and governors since the party ascended power in 2015, APC youths identified Barrister Mohammed Abubakar former governor of Bauchi State, as possessing very lucid qualities that are befitting of the Party’s national chairman.

“We appraised him to have the capacity of building a stronger , united and inclusive APC that can seamlessly win elections , drive government agenda and ensure sustainability.

“To this end, APC youths across the 36 states of Nigeria and the FCT, hereby kmown as M.A.call on Barrister Mohammed Abubakar popularly known as M.A. Abubakar to kindly offer himself for this service and run for the office of national chairman of the APC in the forth-coming national convention,” he added.

The group also expressed concern over the current insecurity challenges across the country and called on the international community and Nigerians irrespective of political affiliations, religious background and ethnicity to join hands with the federal government in surmounting the challenges.