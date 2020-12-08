By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola

Northern Youth Leadership Forum (NYLF), has urged former President Goodluck Jonathan to abandon his Presidential ambition in the 2023 polls.

Elliot Afiyo, National Chairman, told newsmen on Tuesday in Yola that Jonathan went against the interest of the North which he said is being remembered.

Afiyo added that it was clear that the matter was contrary to an earlier agreement which he (Jonathan) signed an accord.

He said Goodluck Jonathan acquitted himself well as president, especially by humbly conceding defeat in the 2015 election and ensuring smooth transition to the present government, adding that the odds against him are high.

“You remember the difficulty of the Jonathan Presidency over the Boko Haram insurgents. He was even reportedly accused of deliberately encouraging insurgency to undermine the North,” Afiyo said.

NYLF rejected the possibility of the next president coming from the Northwest and urged All Progressives Congress (APC) against zoning its presidential ticket to the Northwest come 2023.

It advised the party to instead zone its presidential ticket to the Southwest to compensate the region for its support that ensured President Muhammadu Buhari’s victory in 2015 and 2019.

Adding the point that the Northwest had produced two presidents and a vice president in recent times, Afiyo said, “We want to advise our elders and elite from the Northwest to shelve any interest in the presidency or vice Presidency come 2023 for the unity of the Northern region.”