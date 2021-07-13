The three main socio-cultural groups in Benue State have said posterity will judge any indigene of the state who join forces with its enemies to denigrate Governor Samuel Ortom and other prominent leaders of the state in acts of betrayal.

The groups spoke through the president, Mdzough U Tiv Worldwide Chief Iorbee Ihagh. They advised those involved in the campaign against Ortom to desist from it or face the wrath of law.

Ihagh said unguided utterances against the governor who is fighting ceaselessly against all odds to ensure peace in the state could not be tolerated.

According to the groups, “Men of courage like Governor Ortom who have chosen to serve as the voice of the voiceless deserved commendation rather than condemnation.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have watched in disbelief, the organized and sustained campaign of hatred and vilification being sponsored in the media against the Benue State governor, by enemies of the state. No day passes without one press statement or another targeted at tarnishing the image of the governor and his office and we want to state clearly that we are solidly behind our governor.

“We as leaders of the three main socio-cultural groups in Benue State – Mdzough U Tiv, Opiatoha K’ Idoma and Omi Ny’Igede, want to make it abundantly clear to those casting aspersions on our governor that they are up against the entire people of Benue State. Any attack on Governor Ortom is an attack on all of us.”