A group, Northern APC National Front, has enjoined All Progressives Congress (APC) members nationwide to support the minister of special duties and inter-governmental affairs, Senator George Akume, for the chairmanship of the party.

In the same vein, another group under the auspices of Support AA Yari for APC national chairman has urged members of the party to support immediate past governor of Zamfara State, Abdul-Azeez Yari as the National Chairman of the party.

At a press conference in Kaduna on Saturday ahead of the February 26, 2022 APC national convention, the Northern Front said Akume, a former governor of Benue state, is the right candidate to give President Muhammadu Buhari the needed support as party chairman to move APC forward, adding that Sen. Akume has the Midas touch to ensure that APC candidate wins the 2023 general elections.

The convener and spokesman of Northern APC National Front, Malam Ayuba Hassan, Nigeria is passing through a trying moment, and the time is rife for everyone to support the president to move Nigeria forward.

“As the important and crucial 2023 elections is fast approaching, we are now concerned with the proposed convention of our great party, the All Progressive Congress scheduled to hold 26th February 2022.

“One of the greatest challenges confronting our nation is leadership. At every level of development local, state or federal government, a reliable, well- informed leader is urgently needed, Sen. Dr. George Akume Minister of Special Duties and Inter Governmental Affairs is the leader APC needs at the moment. Available data show that George Akume is an outstanding personality who has the capacity to properly lead our party,” he said.

At a separate press conference also in Kaduna, the national publicity Secretary of the AA Yari support group, Alhaji Abdulkadir Dantsoho, said as a group, they have carried out thorough findings on all of the aspirants seeking the national Chairmanship of the party and came up with the conclusion that Alhaji Yari’s credentials stands him out and should be supported by all and sundry.

It said Yari did well as party chairman in the state, as member of the House of Representatives and has a two term Governor of Zamfara State and that in all of the positions he held in time past, his performance has been very outstanding.

