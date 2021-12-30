Lagos-based civil society groups, Centre for Leadership and Creative Entrepreneurs in Africa (LTD/GTE) and Initiatives for Urban Regeneration have called for the intervention of the federal and Lagos State governments in the lingering legal feud between the Federal Housing Authority (FHA) and the Amuwo Odofin Royal Family, which allegedly hampers development in the area.

The NGOs in a statement jointly signed by Amb. Kingsley Enwelim Nwanze the President, founder, Center for Leadership and Creative Entrepreneurs in Africa (LTD/GTE) and Comrade Babatunde Olagunju the Executive Director Initiative for Urban Regeneration, lauded the moves and strategies of Senator Gbenga Ashafa geared at restoring the lost glory of the Festac Town in Amuwo-Odofin area of the state.

“As Civil Society Organizations operating in Festac Town, we are acknowledging the ongoing good works aimed at restoring the lost glory of Festac Town under the present management of Federal Housing Authority led by a very experienced technocrat, Senator Gbenga Ashafa.

“We would like the management of the Federal Housing Authority to reclaim spaces meant for recreational needs of the people without further delay.

“The spaces can be modernized by engaging interested parties through collaborative urban regenerative actions for the purpose of recreation that will positively engage our teeming youths and provide auxiliary services to the teeming people of Festac Town,” the groups said.

The groups are also passionate about the people centered reclamation exercise, embarked on by the new management of the FHA led by Senator Olugbenga Ashafa, particularly as it focuses on critically addressing the indiscriminate distortion of the original masterplan of Festac Town, which affords basic provisions for residents welfare.

