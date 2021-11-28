Guinness Nigeria Plc has commissioned a new £2.0m production line at its plant in Ogba, Lagos.

The new line, which is designed for the production of spirit drinks, is expected to produce about 600,000 EUs of the company’s iconic spirits brands including Orijin Bitters per year.

The “Cube 2” product line was commissioned by the President, Diageo Africa, John O’Keeffe accompanied by the British deputy high commissioner to Nigeria, Mr. Ben Llewellyn-Jones.

The managing director of Guinness Nigeria, Baker Magunda said the company is determined to ensure that it meets the demands of its esteemed and loyal consumers who have believed in the iconic brands from the company for over seven decades.

“What we have today is a reflection of our ambition to grow our investments and the focus on optimizing our capital expenditure. This investment forms a key part of our supply strategy for meeting the increasing demands for brands in our portfolio and particularly our spirit drinks to satisfy our customers,” Magunda said.

Speaking on Guinness’ determination to support the efforts of governments across Africa to grow their economies through effective backward integration, president, Diageo Africa, John O’Keeffe said the company is determined to support these initiatives with the right investments.

“This project is part of the Mainstream Spirit Capacity expansion programme with a cost of £2.0m to install an additional cube packaging line at our Ogba brewery for the packaging of Orijin Bitters in the sizes and formats desired by consumers. The investment forms a key part of Guinness Nigeria Plc’s supply strategy for meeting increased demand for our highly successful portfolio of mainstream spirits” O’Keeffe said.

The British deputy high commissioner, Mr. Ben Llewellyn-Jones, in his comment, expressed satisfaction that Guinness Nigeria is making head-way despite the difficult operating environment as the company keeps breaking the limits in its business development trajectory