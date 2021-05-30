The Adamawa State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has reacted to the death of a former political adviser to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Barr. Ahmed Gulak, saying the party has lost a great pillar.

Tte party’s caretaker publicity secretary, Mohammad Abdullahi, in an interview with LEADERSHIP in Yola, said the party has been thrown into mourning as a result of the incident.

‘We received the news of the death of Ahmad Gulak with shock. We have lost a great pillar, the entire APC family is in mourning mood.

“We pray Allah grant him eternal rest,” Abdullahi said.