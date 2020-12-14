BY ADEBAYO WAHEED |

Two foreigners have been reportedly kidnapped by unknown gunmen at a pharmaceutical firm near Toll Gate on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

LEADERSHIP reliably gathered that the foreigners were to be driven out of the company’s premises when the kidnappers, who were trailing them, opened fire on their vehicle’s tyres which forced the vehicles to a halt.

They were reportedly robbed of their cash and other possessions before they were whisked away by their abductors.

Confirming the incident, the state police command said they were on the trail of two foreigners who were kidnapped by suspected hoodlums in Ibadan.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Oyo State Command, Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the incident, saying the Police were on the trail of the criminals.