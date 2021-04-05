ADVERTISEMENT

By OKECHUKWU OBETA |

A lady and four men have been abducted by a gang of suspected Fulani herdsmen in Anambra State.

The Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the state police command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the incident in a telephone interview with LEADERSHIP, said that the victims were returning from a wedding ceremony at Awka, the Anambra state capital in a Venza jeep car when they were waylaid and kidnapped at Nando, Igbariam, Aguleri junction in Anambra East local government area of the state at bout 1am yesterday.

Though he said that the lady and one of the four men were later rescued by operatives of Otuocha division of the state police command led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) whom he said acted promptly, the remaining three male victims were yet to been seen.

According to the PPRO, “The victims were returning from Awka in a Venza jeep where they went for a wedding when a gang of gun-wielding hoodlums waylaid them at the junction connecting Nando, Igbariam and Aguleri communities in Anambra East local government, and, abducted them.

“The DPO Otuocha and his men responded promptly and rescued a lady and one man, the remaining three males are yet to be rescued, we are still trying to establish the identity of the hoodlums. They emerged from the nearby bush, and started shooting sporadically before abducting the lady and the four men”, Ikenga stated.

Meanwhile, a source in the area, however, told LEADERSHIP that the assailants were Fulani herdsmen who have taken over the axis, popular as farm area.