Gunmen have invaded the National Tuberculosis and Leprosy Centre (NTLC), Zaria and abducted five members of staff and two others. The incident happened in the early hours of yesterday.

They also attacked the police divisional headquarters close to the centre. An official of the centre who sought anonymity revealed that those kidnapped include two males and five females of whom five are staff and two non-staff of the NTLC.

The source explained that “The gunmen who stormed the Saye village in large numbers blocked the bridge leading to the Leprosy Centre while some invaded the centre and others sprayed the police divisional headquarters with bullets.

LEADERSHIP gathered that all the females taken away were nursing mothers carried along with their babies.

Several bullets were shot at the police station, which destroyed some parts of the patrol vehicles and cars within the premises.

However, no life was lost in the attack, which reportedly lasted for one hour.

The gunmen who also invaded the staff quarters of the centre successfully forced their way into the principal’s house and three other residents before abducting the victims.

When contacted, the Kaduna State police public relations officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige, promised to communicate back after being briefed but failed to do so as at the time of filing this report.