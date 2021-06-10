Gunmen have kidnapped a lecturer with the Department of Theatre Arts, University of Jos (UNIJOS), Dr Dan Ella.

LEADERSHIP learnt that he was abducted in the early hours of yesterday. It was further gathered that the gunmen attacked his residence located at Haske Quarters in Lamingo community, Jos North local government area of the state.

Haske Quarters which is behind Stanel Oil is the same community where gunmen kidnapped a professor and her husband last month and later released them after allegedly collecting ransom.

A member of the community, who gave his name as Philip Gyang, confirmed the latest abduction to newsmen in Jos yesterday. Gyang said the gunmen who arrived the community around 3am on Wednesday headed straight to the apartment of the lecturer and whisked him away after breaking the door while shooting to scare away the residents who were already terrified.

He said, “What happened last night in Haske Quarters was terrible. It was the sounds of gunshots that woke us up around 3am. But we could not come out when it became clear that Haske quarters were under attack by gunmen.

“So, this morning when everyone came out, we discovered that they have taken Dr Dan Ella away after breaking into his house. It’s really painful because this thing is happening again in the same place where a professor and her husband were kidnapped in similar circumstances last month.”

He added that Ella who is their neighbour was the one running around to make sure that the kidnapped husband and wife were rescued. And now, he is the one that has been abducted and no one knows where they have taken him to”.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the UNIJOS branch of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Dr Lazarus Maigoro, confirmed the abduction of the lecturer.

Maigoro, who condemned the development, said, “It’s true because I just received an official report on the kidnap of one of our members in Lamingo area last night.

“Something has to be done about this kidnapping of innocent people because it’s really sad and should not be allowed to continue.”

Efforts to reach the police public relations officer in the state, ASP Ubah Ogaba, was not successful as at the time of filing this report.