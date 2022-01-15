The Imo State Police Command said that an Inspector lost his life in a gun battle between the police and hoodlums, who attacked Mgbidi police station, while others sustained various degrees of injuries.

This was made known through a release made available to LEADERSHIP which was signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Michael Abattam.

The statement stressed that the command’s tactical team was able to repel an attack on one of its formations in Mgbidi sequel to the modified and invigorated strategies by the command under the watch of the Commissioner of Police, CP Rabiu Hussaini, to checkmate all criminal activities within the state especially attacks on police stations.

“On 14th January, 2022 at about 2045 hours, the Command’s Tactical teams at Mgbidi Police Station repelled an attack by some hoodlums who came in a white hilux vehicle shooting sporadically, attempted to gain entrance into the station but were repelled by the ever gallant Imo Command’s Tactical teams and the police operatives of the division who positioned themselves professionally.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gunmen Bomb Imo Police Division, Release Detainees

“They engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel. In the process, the attackers were suppressed almost immediately, having suffered a huge defeat, with a number of them sustaining various degrees of bullet wounds, they retreated and escaped in the Toyota Hilux vehicle they came with. And were given a hot chase by the police operatives,” the PPRO said.

He added that consequently, a vigorous and aggressive manhunt for the hoodlums was ongoing with the sole aim of tracking and arresting the fleeing hoodlums since they cannot go far because of the huge damage done to them.

He, however, noted in the course of the attack, a police Inspector lost his life, while another, sustained minor bullet injury on his hand.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Hussaini, has commended the officers and men for their gallantry and urged them not to relent in their efforts until all criminal elements and their partners are apprehended and made to face the full wrath of the law.

He then appealed to Imolites for the continuous support and collaboration by giving security agencies especially the Police, credible and timely information and to report any person seen treating bullet wounds or hiding within the community to the nearest police station for prompt action.