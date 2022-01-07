Gunmen stormed Ideato South local government area of Imo State yesterday and bombed the Police Headquarters in Dikenafai. They also released detainees in the facility.

An eyewitness said the detainees were rearrested by members of a local vigilante group.

The hoodlums who came in large numbers torched a part of the police station with explosive devices.

It was also gathered that locally made explosive devices were used in the attack which destroyed the administrative office, the office of the DPO, and the reception desk.

The chairman of Ideato South LGA Interim Management Committee, Pastor Bede Ikeaka, who visited the scene, charged security agents to go after the hoodlums.

When contacted, the police public relations officer, CSP Michael Abattam, said the command was yet to be briefed on the incident and promised to get back to LEADERSHIP Friday.

