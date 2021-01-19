By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola

The police has confirmed the abduction of district head of MaFarang, Ardo Mustapha Ardo Ahmadu, in Adamawa state.

DSP Suleiman Yahaya, Spokesman of the command, confirmed the abduction to newsmen in Yola on Tuesday.

The traditional ruler was said to have been whisked away hours, after Adamu Aliyu assumed duty as new commissioner of police in the state.

The kidnappers invaded the palace of the monarch Monday midnight and took him away after subduing the palace guards who are the local vigilantes.

“The whole town was gripped by tension as gunshots rent the air. The monarch was abducted around 12 midnight on Monday despite the presence of the palace guards,” sources said.

The police added, “We’ll give cash to anyone with information that leads to the arrest of culprits.”

Yahaya said the command has effected massive deployment to rescue the monarch and apprehend the culprits.

“Yes it is true the traditional ruler was kidnapped between 1200am to 1:00am in the night.

”So much deployment was made to rescue the victim and possibly to arrest the culprits.

“The command is willing to give out financial benefits to anyone that is willing to give information that will lead to the arrest of the perpetrators of the dastardly act,” he said.