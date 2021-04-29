Two soldiers have been killed by a gang of unknown gunmen in Onitsha, commercial hub of Anambra state.

The military personnel according to a source in the commercial town were killed at Onitsha-Owerri area of Upper-Iweka on Tuesday evening.

Effort to get reaction of Anambra state police command on the incident was not successful as spokesman of the command, DSP Ikechukwu Ikenga did not pick calls put across to his mobile phone by this reporter.

Also gunmen killed two policemen manning a checkpoint at Urua Inyang, headquarters of Ika local government area of Akwa Ibom State.

Inimfon Silas, a journalist and chairman of the Federated Chapel of the state council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), who hails from the area, said, “The armed hoodlums on several motorcycles, stormed the checkpoint and shot the two officers dead, while others fled.

, leaving the hoodlums to seize their riffles and set the patrol van ablaze”.

The police public relations officer (PPRO), Odiko Macdon, a Police Superintendent (SP), who confirmed the incident to newsmen yesterday, said he was in the company of the Commissioner of Police (CP), Mr. Amiengheme Andrew, for an on-the-spot assessment of the attack at Ika.

“We are in Ika, trying to gather more facts about the incident”, he said, adding that he would be in a better position to give details after the visit.

According to the police spokesman, the commissioner of police and the entire police community in the state were very saddened by the development, given the fact that some officers of the command had earlier this month been killed by the hoodlums and others declared missing.

The latest killing brought to five the number of policemen killed in the line of duty in Akwa Ibom by unknown gunmen, while four others were declared missing in recent times.

Two Inspectors were set ablaze and a leader of the Quick Response Squad (QRS), a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), was also shot dead while leading the squad to confront armed hoodlums in their base in Ikot Akpan in Essien Udim local government area.