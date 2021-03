By ABDULLAHI YAKUBU |

Kano State Police Command has confirmed that gunmen have stormed Rurum village in Rano local government area of the state killing three persons and abducting the mother of a businessman, Alhaji Yusuf Jibrin.

The spokesman of the police in Kano DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa confirmed the incident to journalists, yesterday.

Kiyawa said the gunmen abducted two people but one person has been rescued and the police are in the process of rescuing the other person.