The Kaduna State government has said that security agencies had reported armed bandit attack on Zangon Aya town in Igabi local government area of the state killing two people.

Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, in a statement, on Friday, said according to the security report, two residents, Falalu Dari and Sabiu Idris, were killed by the bandits.

Aruwan explained further that bandits also attacked Rugar Delu, a settlement on the fringes of the town and rustled about 30 cows belonging to one Delu Bafilata, a herder.

He said Delu sustained gunshot injuries on the chest and was receiving treatment in a hospital.

The statement also said in another reported incident, armed bandits invaded Ungwan Murtala in Yakawada, Giwa local government area, and shot one Inusa Ibrahim dead.

“Three other residents sustained injuries and are receiving treatment. They are: Mustapha Ya’u, Bilyaminu Saidu, Bilyaminu Abubakar,” Aruwan said.

According to the statement, in Godogodo village of Jema’a local government area, armed bandits attempted to attack a police outpost but were effectively repelled by the personnel, adding that, “however one Ayuba Madugu was killed by the gunmen.

“The incident threatened to bring about an escalation of ethno-religious tensions in the area. Security operatives moved swiftly to douse the tension, and brought the situation under control. Calm has returned to the area.”

Aruwan said Governor Nasir El-Rufai, who received the reports, commiserated with the families of the deceased, while praying for the repose of their souls.

The governor alo wished those injured in the attack a speedy recovery.

“The governor further commended security agencies and community leaders for de-escalating the tension that arose in Godogodo town, which resulted in erecting of barricades on the Gidanwaya-Godogodo-Jagindi road, causing motorists to retreat in panic.

“The governor appealed to the residents of Godogodo to work together and not perceive criminality from an ethno-religious standpoint,” he added.