There is disquiet in Oyo State as gunmen suspected to be bandits killed four people including the commander of Amotekun Corps in Igangan, Ibarapa North local government area of the state.

The attack which was repelled by the swift response of local security operatives however left four people dead in different parts of the axis.

The commander of Amotekun Corps in Ibarapa Central identified as Muri lost his life in the gun duel with the bandits who were said to have stormed the town in two Hilux vans, a 18-seater Hummer bus and a Toyota Sienna bus wearing customs and military attires.

Some residents who spoke with newsmen said the residents initially lowered their guards thinking the men were customs operatives who could have stormed the town in a raid of suspected smugglers.

It was gathered that the gunmen arrived in the community around 7pm on Friday and attacked some areas.

The convener, Igangan Development Advocates, Oladiran Oladokun, confirmed the attack, saying it was an attempt to invade the state through the axis, a border community but was resisted by the local security operatives.

He said although the suspected herders came in customs and military camouflage, the plan was to deceive the people and change the narrative that it was security operatives who stormed the town in search of those who engage in smuggling activities, a practice that is alien to the people of the region.