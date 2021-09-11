The traditional ruler of Mkpu-Nando in Anambra East local government area of Anambra State, Igwe Alex Edozieuno, was killed early yesterday along with his driver.

LEADERSHIP WEEKEND gathered that the monarch was among the 13 traditional rulers sacked from their thrones last year for accompanying the state-born billionaire and oil mogul, Prince Arthur Eze to the Presidential Villa, Abuja by Governor Willie Obiano.

A source told LEADERSHIP WEEKEND that Igwe Edozieuno was killed along with his driver, and that their bodies were found somewhere around Ezu River Bridge between Anaku-Igbariam road, Anambra East local government area at about 8:00am yesterday.

When contacted, one of his sons, Prince Chinedu Edozieuno, confirmed the incident, saying he was trying to unravel circumstances surrounding his father’s murder.

“All I can tell you now is that they shot my father this morning. We have reported to the police. Please call me later in the day”, Prince Edozieuno said.

Spokesman of the state police command, Mr. Ikenga Tochukwu, told LEADERSHIP WEEKEND that he was not aware of the incident.