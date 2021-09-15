Gunmen have killed an Anglican priest, Revd Emeka Merenu, in his parsonage at Iheteukwa, Orsu local government area of Imo State.

A source said the late priest was allegedly killed for bringing in military men to secure the church and secondary school under his supervision against the sit-at-home order.

Already the state police command spokesperson, Michael Abattam, has confirmed the death adding that the commissioner had ordered an investigation into the gruesome murder of the priest.Also, the house of assembly member representing Nkwerre state constituency, Obinna Okwara, has confirmed the development in a telephone conversation.

The late priest hailed from Amorji Agbomiri village in the Nkwerre local government area of Imo state.