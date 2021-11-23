Yet-to-be identified gunmen have gunned down a policeman attached to the Arondizuogu Police station in the Ideato North local government area of Imo State.

This is even as the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) is receiving treatment for an injury he sustained during the attack.

Sources said the gunmen in a surprise attack arrived at 2am and swooped on the station already enveloped by the quietness of the night.

While a policeman was killed, vehicles including the DPO’s personal car were razed down

ADVERTISEMENT

Imo Police spokesperson, Michael Abattam, has confirmed the attack, adding that the Police Commissioner, Rabiu Hussaini, had ordered investigation into the attack.

LEADERSHIP reports that Imo State has come under series of attacks since April 2021 when a Correctional Centre and Police Headquarters were attacked in Owerri, the state capital. Since then, there have been several attacks on police formations and personnel in the state.