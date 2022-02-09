Rampaging gunmen have killed an operative of Anambra State Traffic Management Agency (ATMA) at the popular Ekwulobia round-about in Aguata local government area of the state.

The incident, according to an eyewitness, happened at about 10am yesterday.

The gunmen who drove in a Sienna brand of vehicle were said to have fired and shattered the head of the ATMA personnel and zoomed off leaving him in the pool of his blood at the round-about.

Business operators, motorists and hundreds of other people at the ever-busy Ekwulobia round-about area including those at the neighbouring Oko community, Federal Polytechnic, Oko were said to have been thrown into panic as a result of the incident.

Responding to the incident, spokesman of the Anambra State police command, Mr. Ikenga Tochukwu, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, DSP, stated that the armed gang also attempted to snatch a gun from a mobile policeman on patrol along Umunze axis in the neighbouring Orumba-Souh local government area, but, failed.

