By ADEGWU JOHN, OKECHUKWU OBETA |

Gunmen yesterday attacked the court duty vehicle of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) in Nanka in Anambra State while conveying inmates back from court to the Aguata custodial centre. The attackers killed a Corrections Armed squad personnel and a police officer before whisking away the notorious inmate that was being taken back to the Custodial Centre.

The correctional personnel was killed less than 24 hours after three Naval officer, and, three police officers lost their lives in two locations in the state in the hands of a gang of yet to be fished out gunmen.

This was contained in a statement by the state public relations officer, DSC Ekezie Francis through the NCoS national public relations officer, ( PRO) Francis Enebore.

The gun duel that lasted for about 10 minutes was reportedly perpetrated by suspected hoodlums in two vehicles, a Sienna bus and a hilux pick-up that trailed the court duty vehicle from the court premises.

Although the armed escort put up a gallant resistance, he was unfortunately overpowered by the hoodlums who came in their numbers with sophisticated weapons.

Meanwhile, the body of the fallen officers has been deposited in the mortuary awaiting further necessary action.

The state Controller, Nwakeze Emmanuel while expressing his deep shock over the incident, has advised the public and indeed officers and men of the command to remain calm as investigations have commenced with the collaboration of other security agencies. He appealed to members of the public to avail security agencies with useful intelligence that will lead to the arrest of those behind the dastardly act.