By Bernard Tolani Dada Uyo

Unknown gunmen yesterday raided two police stations in Etim Ekpo and Ika local government areas of Akwa Ibom State, killing one officer on duty.

The state police public relations officer (PPRO), Odiko MacDon, told journalists in Uyo that the criminals first arrived Etim Ekpo area command and division at about 6:30am armed with AK 47 rifles and other dangerous weapons, and attacked the rented building housing the area command and divisional headquarters.

He said while the vigilant police officers on duty gallantly fought back, repelled them and averted the intended carnage, a dedicated officer, one PC Edogi Bassey, was killed by the hoodlums, even as a small portion of the building was touched.

The gunmen, according to the police image maker, later proceeded to Ika division to perpetrate their nefarious activities but were successfully repelled by the officers on duty.

This unacceptable worrisome trend, Odiko explained, is being addressed by the police hierarchy and requires the cooperation of everyone.

He said that the state commissioner of Police, CP Amiengheme Andrew, who had been going round formations and divisions to ensure alertness and safety of officers, and the people.

has called on law-abiding citizens to volunteer timely information that would enable the police tackle the present security challenges in the state.