The Dodo of Wawa in Borgu local government area of Niger State, Dr Mahmud Ahmed Aliyu, who abducted last Saturday by gunmen suspected to be bandits, was released yesterday.

A family source said he was released about 7.30 pm yesterday.

A top title holder in Wawa, Bala Gala told LEADERSHIP on phone; “We are in celebration mood, the Dodo who was picked by the bandits last week has been released.

“We are elated that after spending a week with his abductors he was released just now we thank God for his mercy.”

It was alleged that the royal father was abducted because of his long standing opposition against the activities of some foreign Fulani men who came from neighboring Benin and Niger Republics to settle in the area and were perpetrating all forms of crime.