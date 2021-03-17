By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

Engr Ibrahim Shehu Gusau-led Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) has disclosed that the federation will hold Trials in Port Harcourt, Rivers State for the upcoming African and World championships.

AFN’s Director General SY Pepple in a letter sent to the state director of sports, alongside the military, paramilitary and clubs, said the national trials will hold on Monday, March 29 to Tuesday, March 30, 2021 in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

The Trials is designed to select best Nigerian athletes that would be representing the country at the forthcoming WA U-20 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya; World Athletics Relays in Silesia, Poland 22nd CAA African Senior Athletics championship in Algiers Algeria as well as the AA Region II Championships in Kaduna, Nigeria.

The AFN President Ibrahim Gusau said that the federation is determined to select the best athletes and get their preparation up to speed for a successful outing in all the competitions, while assuring the adherence to all the COVID-19 protocols at the national trials.

“COVID -19 protocols will be strictly adhered to in order to ensure the safety of all Athletes and officials during the trials.

“In view of this, all the athletes and officials should come with his and her facemask/face shield and hand sanitizer before any Athletes and officials can be allowed to participate in the Trials.

“Therefore, every state/ clubs/institution’s with eligible athletes are to send their entries to our official email: ngr@mf.worldathletics.org on or before 24th March, 2021, as submission of entries on the venue will not be considered.

ADVERTISEMENT

“All events excluding pole vault, 3000m, steeplechase, combined events, marathon,” the letter read.