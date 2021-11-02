The President and Founder of Maryam Abacha American University (MAAUN) Conglomerate and Franco-British International University (FBI-U), Professor Adamu Abubakar Gwarzo, has urged all private universities to focus attention on the standard and quality of education with a view to safeguard academic excellence in private universities in Africa and the world over.

Professor Gwarzo stated this while delivering a paper as a guest speaker at the 8th convocation ceremony of IHERIS University Togo, held on October 30, 2021 in Lome, the country’s capital.

Prof. Gwarzo who is also the President General of the Association of African Private Universities (AAPU), advocated a strategy that would protect private universities from government institutions, particularly those with self-serving interests, because according to him private universities bring a lot of value intellectually, educationally, thus creating additional job prospects and opportunities.

He further noted that students expect universities to provide high-quality teaching and training to help them achieve their career goals; whereas academic communities also expect universities to serve as vehicles for high-quality knowledge; adding that government agencies and institutions equally want universities to play a more active role in supporting development and the economy as a whole.

The MAAUN founder, who presented a paper at the colorful occasion entitled, “Impact of Unionism Among African Private Universities” explained that society believes universities can help it solve many of its problems; and industry is interested in universities and hence quality education is non-negotiable and therefore must be preserved.