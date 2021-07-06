The federal government recently announced plan to harmonise salaries of employees of ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs). The government also said this is part of its decision to review its payroll in a bid to reduce the cost of governance. In our opinion, it is an issue the government will have to consider carefully before implementation.

The pay disparity between the public and civil servants is mostly as a result of job specifications and attendant allowances. There is a difference between civil service and public service. Civil service is a subset of public service, so you find that in the enlarged public service there are parastatals that are earning fantastic emoluments and there are military and para-military earning money that cannot be compared to that of the civil servants.

Civil servants are about 80,000 of the nation’s workforce and they earn peanuts. So when government is planning on reducing the cost of governance, it should sincerely review the payroll of the public service, which includes a chunk of political appointees. A driver in the civil service earn as low as N18,000 to N20,000 a month. You have a director who has been in the Service for over 30 years, due for retirement on a monthly take home of about N300,000, whereas that is the starting point of some graduates in some agencies.

In some agencies, fresh graduates are started on N250,000 – N300,000 and the director who earns less or same salary is expected to carry out a supervisory role. All the issues of pay disparity were addressed in the Presidential National Minimum Wage committee.

A circular released by the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC) for the implementation of the new national minimum wage shows that school leavers who enter the Service on Grade Level (GL) 04 Step (S) 1 will receive an annual salary of N242,994 while officers at the peak of the Public Service on GL 17 – S1 will receive N4,183,600 annually.

A 12-month breakdown of the above shows that the school leaver will receive N20,249 while the director will receive N348,633.A diploma certificate holder who enters the Service on GL 07 – S 01 will receive an annual salary of N517,965 which translates to N43,163.75.

However, the table which did not carry details of emoluments of permanent secretaries and heads of parastatals shows officers from GL 12 – 14 will terminate on Step 11 while those on GL 15 – 17 will terminate on Step 9.

For the school leaver on GL 04 who manages to get to S 15, the annual salary will be N363,794 which translates monthly to N30,316,167 while the diploma certificate holder who is on GL 07 – S15 will receive an annual salary of N780,501 which translates to a monthly pay of N65,041.75.

A graduate on GL 08 – S15 will receive an annual salary of N978,663 which when divided by 12 gives N81,555.25 while a director on GL 17 – S9 will receive an annual pay of N5,452,136 which translates to a monthly income of N454,344.67.

A breakdown of the cadres in between the ones mentioned above shows that officers on GL02 – S1 will receive an annual salary of N230,128 and receive N311,935 at the same GL on S15.

GL 03 – S1 officers will receive an annual salary of N232,970, to collect N333,522 on attaining S15 while officers on GL05 – S1 will receive an annual salary of N261,298 and on attaining S15 will receive N401,637.

Officers on GL06 – S1 will receive an annual salary of N316,229 and on attaining S15 will receive N487,295 while their counterparts on GL09 – S1 will receive N780,656 and on attaining S15 will receive N1,152,698.

Those on GL10 – S1 will receive an annual salary of N914,511 and on reaching S15 will receive N1,323,635 while those on GL 12 – S1 will receive N1,053,208 to receive N1,506,493 on terminating at S11 where they stop, unlike their subordinates who reach S15.

Officers on GL 13 – S1 will receive an annual salary of N1,174,233 to receive N1,653,453 on attaining S11 while GL14 – S1 officers will receive an annual salary of N1,295,818 and on attaining S11 will receive N1,811,724.

On their part, officers on GL 15 – S1 will receive an annual salary of N1,778,616 and on terminating at S9 will receive N2,363,140 while their colleagues on GL 16 – S1 will receive an annual salary of N2,197,677 and also on terminating at S9 will receive N5,452,136.

As a newspaper, we call on the federal government to carefully look at the issues that may cause serious industrial dispute which could erode productivity and efficiency in the public service. The civil servants are not the problem or the ones draining the nation’s treasury, the political class is.

It is our considered opinion that the cost of governance is as scandalous as it presently is because of the monetisation of politics. Politicians kill to get into office not because they intend to serve but to amass wealth for themselves and their generations unborn. That is where the attention ought to be focused on. Public service as it is has rules that takes care of the interest of the nation. Politicians care only about themselves. And that is where the problem lies.