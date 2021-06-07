The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have announced the birth of their second child, a baby girl. Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor born on Friday morning in a hospital in Santa Barbara, California.

Both mother and child are healthy and well, the pair said in a statement.

The couple said they named their second child Lilibet after the Royal Family’s nickname for the Queen, the baby’s great-grandmother. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honour her “beloved late grandmother”, the Princess of Wales, the statement said.

Lilibet was born at 11:40am local time 19:40 BST, weighed 7 lbs 11 oz and is now “settling in at home”.

She is the Queen’s 11th great-grandchild and is eighth in line to the throne.

In a message of thanks on the couple’s Archewell website, they said, “On June 4, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili.

“She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe.

“Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family.”

Prince Harry and Meghan had their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, in May 2019, before they stepped back from their roles as senior royals.