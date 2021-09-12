Nigerian original ‘star boy’Wizkid sounded off his “Made In Lagos” tour of the U.S. on Friday September 10,2021 in Boston, Massachusetts.

To wish him well on the tour,fans of the artist from all over the world took the micro logging social media platform, Twitter to pray and seek God’s intervention in ensuring that he has a successful tour.

Tweeting with the hashtag #PrayerForWizkid,his fans popularly called ‘WizKid FC’ showered prayers on the Nigerian Superstar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some of the prayers went thus;

“Gracious God,thank you for overflowing blessings of your son; Wizkid As he embarks on #MadeinLagosTour, unlocking the next level of greatness,We pray for strength, we ask that you bless &protect him, his team, performers and everyone attending his concerts”.(@wizkidislegend

“ABBA father, ain’t saying much, but please Protect, guide and be with your son Ayo Balogun (wizkid). Amen”

“Lord as @wizkidayo begins the journey of his #mil #MadeinLagosDeluxe tour today #PrayerforWizkid I pray that You go before him and all his crew members, I pray that You go with them and go after them. And at the end of all Glory will be returned back you. #prayerforWizkid #Mil”

(@FreshyTeemz)

“As you’ve been doing it for him, Lord guide and protect him throughout this tour. He shall come back stronger and bigger in Jesus name. Amen”—Gucxi

The 17-date your which began in Boston will hit major cities including Brooklyn, Chicago, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Miami through October before closing out with a pair of Canadian dates in Toronto and Montreal in January 2022.

The Grammy winner will perform music from his discography including Made in Lagos, which was released in October 2020 and features appearances from Burna Boy, Damian Marley, H.E.R., and Ella Mai.