Chelsea won their second Champions League trophy with a victory over Manchester City in the final at the Estadio do Dragao in Porto on Saturday.

The match marked the London side’s first appearance in a final since their dramatic 2012 triumph over Bayern Munich in Munich, and third overall. The win gives Thomas Tuchel — who took over the club in January — his first as manager after guiding Paris Saint-Germain to the final last season.

The all-England decider was the eighth time clubs from the same country have matched up with a European Cup on the line, and handed the country its 14th crown overall which is only behind Spain for most all time.

A lively first-half rife with chances for both sides looked set to head into the break scoreless. Chelsea defender Thiago Silva came off in the 39th minute with an apparent leg injury and seemingly left the Blues’ defence vulnerable with substitute Andreas Christensen replacing him at centre-back. But it was City whose back-line was split open three minutes later.

From a goal kick, Ben Chilwell played on Mason Mount who found a streaking Kai Havertz racing into a massive gap between City defenders. Ederson charged out of his goal but couldn’t clear the ball from the Germany international who calmly rounded the keeper and slotted home into an empty net.

City were dealt another blow when star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne was taken off at the hour mark after an ugly clash with Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger, who received a yellow card for the foul.

United States midfielder Christian Pulisic made history in the 66th minute, becoming the first American male to appear in a UCL final when he was subbed on for Timo Werner, and nearly made an immediate impact but saw his stretching shot with only Ederson to beat bounce wide of the far post.

And despite seven minutes of added on time and Phil Foden going close, Pep Guardiola and City were left to rue an opportunity missed, as Chelsea celebrated their triumph.