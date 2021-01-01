The Housing Development Advocacy Network (HDAN) has warned dubious estate developers to halt such practice, saying perpetrators of such heinous acts will be exposed.

HDAN also warned that perpetrators of such evil acts would be named and shamed in the new year to face the full wrath of the law.

HDAN in a statement signed by its executive director, Festus Adebayo, made available to newsmen on Thursday in Abuja, decried the rising number of Nigerians that have fallen into the hands of dubious estate developers.

“The rising cases are so disturbing and alarming. HDAN will embark on name and shame of all dubious elements in the housing industry,” he said.

Adebayo lamented that the dubious elements in the industry are taking advantage of the over 22 million housing gaps to exploit innocent Nigerians and thereby defrauding them of their hard-earned money.

Adebayo added that as an advocacy group, it will be working with the Police and Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) in the year 2021 to sanitise the industry.

Besides, the HDAN boss said they are aware of the cases against most of these perpetrators of fraud in the industry.

Consequently, Adebayo said HDAN will be working closely with the Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN) to ensure the passage of the Real Estate Regulation Bill into law.

He said, “The increase in the number of Nigerians that have been scammed under the pretext of providing a house for them is alarming.

“Our investigation can confirm that some of these dubious developers are having many cases with Police and EFCC.

“As an NGO, the issue of consumer protection will be number one of our agenda in 2021. We will support and collaborate with appropriate agencies in achieving this.

“We must acknowledge the good work of Lagos State Regulatory Agency. It is one of the most commendable initiatives of governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

“We hereby call on the FCT Minister to establish Real Estate Regulation Agency to check cases of real estate frauds in FCT,” he stated.