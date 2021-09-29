The Joint Health Sector Unions and Assembly of Healthcare Professional Associations has urged the federal government to act before the expiration of its 15 days strike ultimatum issued on September 17.

The union in a statement issued yesterday by its national chairman, Biobelemoye Josiah, said with the ultimate set to expire in the next few days, it would not hesitate to shutdown services at health facilities across the country as their demands had not been met.

JOHESU had stepped down the first notice of strike which expired midnight 17th September, 2021 and issued a fresh notice of 15 days which expires Sunday midnight.

The workers said they were not strike mongers, but blamed the federal government for not acting according to agreements reached.

The union said it had asked the Federal Ministry of Health to ensure speedy circularization of all establishment and welfare matters as agreed during negotiation meetings.

“We equally asked the federal government to ensure that the new data for the computation of the adjusted Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) for JOHESU members be completed and submitted to the “High Level Body” (HLB) of the FG not later than Wednesday, 22nd September, 2021 as agreed,” it added.