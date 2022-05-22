GINGER

Used in Asian medicine and cuisine for centuries, ginger has anti-inflammatory properties, including the ability to suppress inflammatory molecules called leukotrienes and to synthesize prostaglandins, which are hormone-like substances that cause pain and inflammation, according to research published in the journal Arthritis. In a study published in May 2019 in the journal Gene, 70 patients with rheumatoid arthritis took either 1,500 milligrams (mg) of ginger powder or a placebo for 12 weeks.

THYME

A fragrant herb that has high antioxidant capabilities, thyme has a rich history as a food flavoring. And it’s been found to have anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial properties that could be therapeutic for rheumatoid arthritis, according to research published in Pharmacognosy Communications [PDF]. In fact, thyme was found to be the most commonly used herbal medicine among people with RA, according to a study published in December 2018 in Complementary Therapies in Medicine.

TUMERIC

A golden spice that’s long been used to lend color and flavor to foods, turmeric also has been used in ayurvedic and Chinese medicine for a variety of conditions, including arthritis and musculoskeletal disorders. Besides having anti-inflammatory properties, turmeric and curcumin (the active ingredient that gives turmeric its yellow color) also have analgesic effects, according to research published in August 2016 in the Journal of Medicinal Food.

GREEN TEA

Consumed in Asia for millennia, green tea contains polyphenols, which are antioxidant-rich substances that can help reduce inflammation, protect joints, and trigger changes in immune responses that would ease the severity of arthritis. Research published in the International Journal of Rheumatic Diseases compared the effects of green tea and black tea on arthritis and found that green tea extract had superior anti-inflammatory effects.

CINNAMON

A delicious spice, cinnamon has powerful antioxidant properties that help inhibit cell damage from free radicals. But that’s only part of what’s behind cinnamon’s health halo: It also helps reduce blood sugar and cholesterol levels, and it appears to protect cognitive function as people get older. What’s more, a study published in May 2018 in the Journal of the American College of Nutrition found that when women with rheumatoid arthritis consumed four capsules of 500 mg of cinnamon powder daily for eight weeks, they had a significant decrease in blood levels of C-reactive protein (a marker of inflammation), as well as reduced disease activity, including tender and swollen joints.

GARLIC

Sliced, minced, or chopped, fresh garlic can liven up any dish and may help ease rheumatoid arthritis pain. Like leeks and onions, garlic contains diallyl disulfide, an anti-inflammatory compound that decreases the effects of pro-inflammatory cytokines. Experimental research published in the Journal of Environmental Pathology, Toxicology, and Oncology found that the administration of garlic had anti-arthritic activity — preventing cartilage destruction and reducing inflammation — in arthritis-induced rats.

BLACK PEPPER

It’s a staple on most dining tables and widely used to add a dash of flavor to everyday dishes. But did you know that black pepper, including piperine, the active compound it contains, has bona fide health benefits? It’s true. Research has found that black pepper has antioxidant, antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, and gastro-protective effects. A study published in September 2018 in the European Journal of Pharmacology suggested that the administration of piperic acid has anti-inflammatory effects, inhibiting swelling and the production of cytokines in animals.

Culled From: www.everydayhealth.com