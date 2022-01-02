ASHWAGANDHA

Ashwagandha is another adaptogen, one that’s been used in India for thousands of years to reduce several types of stress, says Dr Lily Kiswani. “It helps reduce stress on the body by lowering stress hormones and increasing the immune system. But it works on the mental side as well, by reducing depression and anxiety,” she explains.

CHAMOMILE

ADVERTISEMENT

Chamomile is a plant known for its anti-inflammatory and relaxing properties. It may also help settle a nervous tummy. “It’s particularly helpful for people who suffer GI side effects from stress, like irritable bowel syndrome, diarrhoea, and irregular bowel movements,” says Dr Yalda Shokoohinia. “It can also help improve sleep which in turn reduces stress.”

PASSION FLOWER

Passionflower is a herb shown to boost the levels of the neurotransmitter gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA) which works in the brain to promote relaxation, says nutritionist Mary Ellen Valverde. “It has been shown to ease anxiety and stress as well as enhance calmness.”People suffering from anxiety who were given passionflower extract for one month reported lower feelings of anxiety and stress and improved sleep,

ADVERTISEMENT

RHODIOLA ROSEA

Rhodiola rosea is another herb used to reduce stress and boost cognition. “It helps the body adapt to stress and has been shown to reduce stress, lower anxiety, fight fatigue, and boost mood,” Valverde says. It is the main adaptogen approved by the Committee on Herbal Medicinal Products for stress and influences the release of stress hormones while boosting energy, according to a review published in the International Journal of Psychiatry in Clinical Practice.

BANABA LEAF

Banaba is a species of myrtle tree that grows in the tropics of Southeast Asia. Leaves from the tree have been found to slow the body’s production of cortisol, the stress hormone that causes the ‘fight or flight’ feeling, according to a study published in Life Sciences. “The active ingredient in banaba leaf is corosolic acid, which slows the body from turning inactive cortisol to active cortisol,” says dietitian Mikka Knapp. “Dampening cortisol plays a key role in combating feelings of stress and anxiety.”

ADVERTISEMENT

LEMON BALM

“Lemon balm has been used for over 2000 years as a natural stress reducer,” Knapp says. “It increases brain levels of GABA, a neurotransmitter known for producing a feel of calm. This provides a gentle soothing effect and makes managing stress easier.” Young adults given lemon balm showed measurable improvements in mood, stress levels, and cognitive performance, according to a study published in Nutrients.

VALERIAN

Valerian comes from the root of a flowering plant and has been used for centuries as a natural sleep aid. This is due to its ability to reduce anxiety and insomnia associated with stress, says Dr Dimitar Marinov. “It appears to work by inhibiting the break down of GABA, producing an effect similar to anxiolytic drugs like Xanax,” he explains. One study, published in Phytomedicine, found that mice given valerian root showed less anxiety while completing a maze.

Culled From: www.rdasia.com