BY GEORGE OKOJIE, Lagos

National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Saturday broke his long silence on the lingering herders/farmers crisis fueling insecurity in the country, imploring the federal government to immediately convene a meeting of all critical stakeholders to resolve the crisis.

The former governor of Lagos State in a statement he issued Saturday said it was high time state governors, senior security officials, herder and farmer representatives, along with traditional rulers and religious leaders came together to find a lasting solution to the crisis.

He explained that the purpose of the meeting would be to hammer out a set of working principles to resolve the crisis, adding that both the farmers and the headers needed help.

According to him, to attempt to help any of the warring parties either the herders at the expense of the farmers would not augur well for a country with many ethnic nationalities, adding that a farmer have a right to farm their land unmolested while herders have a right to raise their livestock without undue interference.

Tinubu said, “Both innocent and law-abiding farmers and herders need to be recompensed for the losses they have suffered. Both need further assistance to break the current cycle of violence and poverty.

‘’After the federal government’s initiated meeting, governors of each state should convene follow-up meetings in their states to refine and add flesh to the universal principles by adjusting them to the particular circumstances of their states.

“In addition to religious and traditional leaders and local farmer and herder representatives, these meetings shall include the state’s best security minds along with experts in agriculture (livestock and farming), land use and water management to draw specific plans for their states.

He pointed out that the herder-farmer dispute had taken on acute and violent dimensions and had cost too many innocent lives while destroying the property and livelihoods of many others, in addition to aggravating ethnic sentiment and political tension, adding that despite the efforts of some of those in positions of high responsibility and public trust, the crisis had not been resolved.

Tinubu who affirmed that, “We all must get hold of our better selves to treat this matter with the sobriety it requires” lamented that those who should know better had continued to stoke embers of discord by tossing about hate-tainted statements that fell dangerously short of the leadership they claimed to provide.

According to him rather than casting the crisis as an ethnic crisis, Nigerians should form a united formidable front to confront the crisis.

“More to the point, those who cast this as exclusively a matter of ethnic confrontation are mistaken.

“This is no time for reckless chauvinism of any kind, on either side of this dispute. This matter is not ethnic in factual origin or actual causation although in the minds and hearts of too many it has become ethnic in recrimination and impulsive action, “ he said.

On the ways out of the woods, Tinubu said, “Until the violence is rolled back, we cannot resolve the deep problems that underlie this conflict. We will neither be able to uplift the farmer from his impoverished toil nor move the herder toward the historic transformation which he must make.’’

According to him, though security was vital to resolving the crisis, the government must go beyond enhanced security to resolve the matter, adding that the vexed issues economic hardship and its resultant dislocation, proliferation of weapons, generalized increase in criminality, and weakening of social institutions must be looked into by the government.

“Desertification, increased severity and length of the dry season, diminution of water resources, impairment of land fertility and population growth also contribute in no small measure.

“Thus, any durable solution must get at most, if not all, of these issues,” he said.

Tinubu urged the government to set forth clear principles and policies to remove the tension, in order to allow both to proceed toward their stated goals and to live in harmony and according to their respective rights.

“Just as I cannot go into your house and take your shirt because I do not have one of like colour, no one can destroy the crops of a farmer or seize the cattle of a herder simply because such destruction states their anger or their selfish, short-term interests.

“If such a condition were to hold, then all would turn into chaos; all would be in jeopardy of being lost. To destroy the crops or seize the property of the innocent farmer or herder is nothing if not an act of criminality.”

Obviously calling for an end to open grazing Tinubu said, “Their nomadic ways fall increasingly in conflict with the dictates of modern society. This way of life is centuries old and steeped in tradition. We can never condone or accept violence as a valid response to any hardship. However, we all must recognize and understand the sense of dislocation caused by the sudden passing of such a longstanding social institution.”

According to him, “Careless words cannot shield the herder from relentless reality. Such talk will only delude him into believing that he can somehow escape the inevitable. We do both herder and farmer grave injustice by allowing the herder to continue as he is – fighting a losing battle against modernity and climate change.”

Reeling out more solutions, he said, “Do we attempt the hard things that decency requires of us to right the situation? Or do we allow ourselves to be slaves to short term motives that appeal to base instincts that run afoul of the democratic principles upon which this republic is founded and for which so many have already sacrificed so much? In the question itself, lies the answer.”

He urged the government, ‘’To maintain reasonable and effective law enforcement presence in affected areas; help the herders’ transition to more sedentary but more profitable methods of cattle-rearing; assist farmers increase productivity by supporting or providing subvention for their acquisition of fertilizer, equipment and machinery and, also, by establishing commodity boards to guarantee minimum prices for important crops.’’