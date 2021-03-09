By Dickson Agbo, Abuja

The Honourable Member representing Ado/Ogbadibo/Okpokwu Federal Constituency, Dr. Francis Ottah Agbo, has expresses sadness over the recent attacks and abduction of persons in Utonkon, Ado Local Government Area of Benue State.

The Rep Member , Dr. Ottah also sympathized with victims of the dastard attack, and assured the community of efforts to put an end to such criminalities in the land.

He lamented the insecurity in Utonkon,Ado LGA and beyond, vowed not to sleep until peace is totally restored to the land!

The Lawmaker assures of collaborations with security agencies, saying he had made strong presentations to security operatives and ask the residents to be confidence that normalcy will soon return to the whole Ado.

The Honourable Member who also doubles as Committee Chairman of Narcotic Drugs and Spokesman of the Minority Caucus, prayed for healings on all who had similar injuries.

The Feed Back Lawmaker as he is popularly called, said Utonkon land is his place of birth and by nurture is known to be a land of peace.

According to him,’ no individual or group of persons should be allowed to disrupt the peace in the place.’

Therefore,thanked the state Gov, Dr. Samuel Ortom and the security operatives for their prompt response and pledged to continue to support efforts to ensure peace and security in the entire Benue State.

He also commended the District Head of Utonkon, Chief Mathew Egede, his Council of Chiefs, and the people of Utonkon for their peaceful conduct and urged them to remain calm as efforts to ensure peace and security are in place.

Further lauded Ufia Women for the peaceful protest against the activities of the killer herdsmen.