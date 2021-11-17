Bodies of two of the butchers kidnapped by suspected herdsmen have been found inside the bush in Akure North local government area of Ondo State.

The three men were kidnapped on Monday while one person was injured. The victims are butchers working in Akure, the state capital.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the incident occurred at around 1 p.m. on Monday at Ajagbusi community after Ala town in Akure North.

It was further learnt that their bodies were found by a team led by the police.

The only surviving but injured butcher, Nasiru Jamiu, narrated how the suspected Fulani herdsmen lured them (customers) into the bush before they perpetrated their evil act.

Nasiru Jamiu said, “The Fulani people that used to sell cows to my boss called him to come and buy cows. Though he had been selling cows to him before, it had been a long time since they both transacted business.

“We first went to the place on Saturday but the place was a long journey and my boss asked us to come back because he did not feel like going.

“The guy kept disturbing him and convinced him that they would bring the cows nearby.

“So when he was called yesterday (Monday), they told us that some people would come and meet us at Ala town before we would proceed to where the cows were kept.

“On getting to Ala (in Akure North), they took us to where the cows were and asked us to park our vehicles so that they could move the cows to the main road.

“They entered the bush while four of us were waiting beside the vehicle. Surprisingly they returned with guns and started shooting to the air. They kidnapped my boss inside the bush.

“Three of us left tried to run for our lives but I was macheted, I fell and pretended as if I had died. When I later realised no one was there again and I discovered that I was still alive, I stood up and I was running around the bush.’’