Managing director/chief executive officer of Heritage Bank, Ifie Sekibo, has advocated for financial inclusion of the people at the grassroots as this will enhance the banking industry as well as the nation’s economy.

To this end, he promised that his bank would continue to drive financial inclusion through a robust, innovative and advanced digital banking solution, ‘Octiplus’ which it recently launched.

Octiplus is a bank-agnostic, all-in-one digital banking application, which grants users access to a bouquet of financial, lifestyle and social networking features with the added convenience of converging card-based payments within one application irrespective of the issuing Nigerian bank.

Ifie Sekibo stated that, “with Octiplus, we are set to redefine the concept of digital banking for the discerning mobile user, as the app is equipped with several exciting features that reiterate the bank’s commitment to expand its digital architecture and modernize its interactions with the banking public, irrespective of your preferred financial institution.”

Speaking on this development, the divisional head, Innovation, Ikenna Imo, stated that Octiplus promises an intelligent Omni-channel experience which augments the usual transactional features including bills payment, funds transfer and airtime recharge with its unique ability to facilitate person to person/group interactions which encourage small businesses and a thriving side hustle for young professionals.

He further confirmed that the App is now available for download on the Google and iOS App Stores.