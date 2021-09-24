UNIMAID Desert Warriors of the University of Maiduguri and the AAUA Luminaries from the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akugba, are through to the final of the 2021 Higher Institution Football League (HiFL).

The Desert Warriors edged out FUTMinna Transformers on away goal rule in the semifinal.

The Desert Warriors had won the first leg 1-0 in Maiduguri, but in a pulsating second leg match played at the FUT Sports Complex, the Transformers registered their first goal in the 6th minute through StanbicIBTC Man-of-the-Match, Ndah Noble and added the second goal in the 70th minute.

However, as the Transformers were pushing for the third goal, Suleiman Saleh scored a crucial away goal to put the scorelines 2-2 on aggregate and ended Transformers quest for their first HiFL title.

AAUA Luminaries on their part, held their nerves to play a goalless draw with the visiting UNN Lions from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka and progress to the final on away goal advantage having played a 1-1 draw in the first leg match in Nsuka.

AAUA Luminaries are the first state-owned university to reach the final of the HiFL since inception.

Chief Strategy Officer, PACE Sports and Entertainment Marketing, Goodness Onyejiaku, described this year’s competition as fantastic and interesting, saying the four teams in this year’s edition are qualifying to play in the Super Four for the first time.

“We appreciate the support of StanbicIBTC, Nivea Men, Bold and Minimie for making it possible for these youths to showcase their talents. This year’s league has been played with a great spirit of sportsmanship and we are coasting home to play the Super Four. The four teams in this year’s edition are qualifying to play in the Super Four for the first time and that makes it more interesting”.